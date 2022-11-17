NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences, today unveiled massive holiday promotions and exciting news across its companies TodayTix, Goldstar, and Show-Score. The savings will help to supercharge attendance to live events from Broadway to the west coast and provide consumers incredible access to shows at exceptional prices.
“The holiday season is the perfect time to experience the very best of culture, and we could not be more pleased to provide people all across the country with unparalleled access to the finest live performances,” said Tracy Geltman, General Manager, New York (Theatre). “Nothing beats attending a live event and we hope that these promotions will help people truly enjoy their holiday season and experience something magical.”
TodayTix
TodayTix’s annual Cyber Sale will go live on November 18 and run through December 4. Some of the 50+ productions included in the sale are: Death of a Salesman, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Kimberly Akimbo, Life of Pi, MJ the Musical, Take Me Out, and The Book of Mormon. TodayTix has created the opportunity for people to see these shows at a phenomenal value and celebrate the holidays by supporting New York theatre.
Prices for these Broadway shows, which can retail from as much as $150 or more, are available for as low as $39. For many of the shows, people will save over 40% on tickets with savings as high as over 60%. Ticket information can be found in the app and at todaytix.com.
Also, TodayTix Presents announced four holiday cabaret-style concerts at The Paradise Club with Emmy Award Winner Julianne Hough. The show will be filled with music, storytelling, and dance that pays tribute to New York City’s iconic nightlife at the most wonderful time of the year. Performances take place December 9–10 and 16–17, with prices starting at $79. Tickets can be purchased on todaytix.com and will be included as part of the Cyber Sale.
Goldstar
Goldstar’s annual Cyber Sale will go live on November 21 and run through November 29. Over 100 cultural events have confirmed participation, including Cirque du Soleil's Corteo, Long Beach Ballet's The Nutcracker, and Illuminate Silverlakes Light Show. Other events can be found in cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, and Seattle. Prices begin at 60% off regular tickets.
Goldstar also announced the launch of its 16th annual National Nutcracker Award competition, the only award series in the nation honoring live productions of the iconic holiday show: The Nutcracker. Created in 2007, the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award celebrates the ubiquity and diversity of the popular production. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people across the country see a local production of The Nutcracker, each with its own unique attributes.
To determine a winner, thousands of Goldstar members attend, rate, and review productions across the country. The winning production will be announced on December 14.
Show-Score
Show-Score, the community of passionate theatre fans that writes audience reviews of Broadway and Off-Broadway theatre to help audiences discover their next show, has announced that it has expanded to Washington DC. Theatergoers who attend a show in DC will now be able to head to Show-Score and contribute a review. This is Show-Score’s first U.S. expansion outside of the New York/New Jersey market.
Also, Show-Score, along with TodayTix, is launching the second annual Year In Reviews on December 1, which will run through January 3. The experience will generate automatically for those who have scored shows on Show-Score, or, they can go through and retroactively pick the shows they have seen. A series of fun infographics will then be generated that can be shared across social channels. Those who share their infographics on social media will be entered to win a $365 TodayTix gift card.
About TodayTix Group
TodayTix Group is the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences. TodayTix Group designs frictionless e-commerce experiences via innovative product design and industry-leading technology. Through its powerful consumer matchmaking technology and expansive portfolio of brands, including TodayTix, Goldstar, Secret Cinema, and Show-Score , TTG has an intimate understanding of its millions of customers, allowing TTG to optimize partner relationships by providing unparalleled access to engaged audiences, generating meaningful revenue, and transforming the way tickets are sold. And with an ever-expanding global network of 20,000 theatres, producers, and cultural institutions, frictionless technology, and vast data and insights, TodayTix Group is at the forefront of the digital transformation of culture. To learn more, visit www.todaytixgroup.com.
