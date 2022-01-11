TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) will restructure its current stock markets into three new market segments: the Prime Market, the Standard Market, and the Growth Market. In preparation for this transition to the new market segments, listed companies sent applications for selection of their new market segments from September through December 2021, and the TSE hereby publishes a list of the results on the Japan Exchange Group (JPX) website today.
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/market-restructure/results/index.html
Message from Hiromi Yamaji, President & CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
The objectives of the market restructuring are to provide support for listed companies' efforts to achieve sustainable growth and mid- to long-term corporate value enhancement, and to offer an attractive market that has the approval of a diverse range of domestic and international investors.
We envisage the Prime Market to list companies leading the global economy, the Standard Market to list companies playing central roles in the Japanese economy, and the Growth Market to list companies taking on new challenges. Each segment has listing criteria based on these concepts.
We asked listed companies to select the most appropriate market segment to enhance their corporate value in light of their management policies and other factors. The transition to the new market segments has been a catalyst for some companies to take concrete action to execute new growth strategies and enhance corporate governance.
The TSE will continue to press ahead with its efforts to make the Japanese stock markets more attractive by supporting initiatives to enhance corporate value undertaken by companies listed on the new Prime Market, Standard Market, and Growth Market.
Statement of Objectives, Logos and Slogans
In order to widely communicate the objectives of the market restructuring and the characteristics of each new market segment to market participants and the general public, the TSE has created a statement of objectives, as well as logos and slogans for each segment.
- Statement of Objectives of the Market Restructuring
Empowering Tokyo with a new vision.
A shared vision has the power to unite and fuel progress.
On April 4, 2022, the Tokyo Stock Exchange will transform into three new markets. By working toward a distinct goal, each market will evolve into a dynamic presence that attracts diversity, embraces challenges, and creates unprecedented possibility. Every corporation listed on one of these markets stands poised at a new starting line, focused on a unique goal, and ready to race towards an incredibly bright future. For each of them, a new adventure is about to begin.
- Slogans of the New Market Segments
Prime Market: Innovating the world
Standard Market: Vitalizing the economy
Growth Market: Pioneering success
Special website for the new market segments:https://jpx-market.jp/english
Ahead of the launch of the new market segments, a special website has been created. This website includes various contents including messages of expectation and support from market participants, interviews with listed companies working to enhance their corporate value, and the thinking behind the new market segment logos. Please visit the website to find out more.
