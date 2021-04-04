CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Toll collection operations are changing in New Hampshire to accommodate more traffic volume.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says starting Friday toll plaza cash lanes will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Between those hours, drivers will be able to pay the toll fare by cash in an attended cash lane, or by E-ZPass, in a lane dedicated to that.

During the overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., toll plazas will operate as All Electronic Tolling, with no cash collection during these hours.

To avoid receiving an invoice, customers can use the “7-Day to Pay” option through the website www.ezpassnh.com/postpay-trip or contact the customer service center at (877) 643-9727 Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you