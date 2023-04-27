Tom’s Truck Center Adds Nikola Battery-Electric Semi-Trucks to EV Truck Lineup

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2023--
Southern California-based Tom’s Truck Center, an industry leader in commercial truck sales and service, has added the Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to its electric commercial truck lineup. Nikola’s zero-emissions trucks are now available for sale at Tom’s Truck Center’s two dealerships (along Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, Calif. and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.), and the Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is expected to be available by the end of the year.
The Nikola Tre BEV is expected to travel up to 330 miles on a charge and the Nikola Tre FCEV is expected to travel up to 500 miles on a tank of hydrogen.
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), is a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand. Nikola’s integrated energy and zero-emissions truck portfolio will be underpinned by developing hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure, an essential step in helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty transport sector and has previously announced four stations located in the cities of Ontario, Colton, West Sacramento, and a parcel servicing the Port of Long Beach.
In addition to Nikola zero-emission trucks, Tom’s Truck Center currently offers GreenPower EV cargo vans, FordEV Transit cargo vans, and REEEV Platforms. Next year, Tom’s will add Hino EV and IsuzuEV trucks. Tom’s Truck Center also provides two convenient places for recharging, with “fast chargers” available at the two Tom’s Truck Center dealerships.
“We are dedicated to supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the commercial truck space and adding Nikola Tre BEVs, and soon Nikola Tre FCEVs, is the perfect addition,” said Tom’s Truck Center President and CEO KC Heidler. “Converting vehicles of this size to electric will be a game changer in reducing overall emissions. We have already seen robust sales of the new Nikola trucks; we completed our first 14 BEV sales last month, which are expected to take delivery in May, and are on track for even more in the coming months.”
Thanks to the California Air Resources Board, there are cost-saving incentives available to accelerate the commercial vehicle transition to zero-emission technologies. California is leading the way with California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) which provides point-of-sale vouchers to make vehicles more affordable. For example, with a BEV voucher valued between $120,000 and $186,000, a customer can pay approximately the same purchase price as a diesel truck yet have the benefits of electric. Tom’s Truck Center team members work closely with HVIP and other incentive partners and are well-versed in the EV commercial marketplace and charging infrastructure options to assist customers.
“The future is the transition to zero-emission vehicles, and we are dedicated to being the leaders in the commercial truck space,” added Heidler. “We are thrilled to have these vehicles now available on site at our dealerships so everyone can experience these new electric trucks in person.”
Editor’s Note: Tom’s Truck Center will be onsite at the ACT Expo, May 1-4, at the Anaheim Convention Center in the REE booth #6927 and the Nikola booth #6494. The ACT Expo is the largest conference and trade show highlighting the most advanced transportation technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace today. Team members are available for interviews.
About Tom’s Truck Center
Established in 1949, Tom’s Truck Center provides new and used commercial vehicle sales, parts, and service for medium to heavy duty (Class 3-8) trucks and vans from leading commercial truck brands including Ford, Fuso, GreenPower, Hino, Isuzu, Nikola, and REE. Additionally, staff members can help customers navigate government incentive programs, provide charging infrastructure options, educate on available products, and more. Tom’s Truck Center covers Southern California with two dealership locations: 909 N. Grand Ave, Santa Ana, CA and 13443 E. Freeway Drive, Santa Fe Springs, CA. Visit www.ttruck.com.
