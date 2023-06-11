NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Stoppard's 'Leopoldstadt,' exploring Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, wins Tony Award for best play.
Tom Stoppard's 'Leopoldstadt,' exploring Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, wins Tony Award for best play
