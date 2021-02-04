LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — John Tonje came off the bench to tally 16 points, the last a driving layup with 5.8 seconds left, to lift Colorado State to a 74-72 win over Wyoming on Thursday night.
Wyoming's 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the back iron as time expired.
David Roddy had 15 points and eight rebounds for Colorado State (13-4, 10-3 Mountain West Conference). Kendle Moore added 11 points. James Moors had 10 points.
Marcus Williams had 17 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-8, 4-7), hitting a 3-pointer with 12 seconds seconds to play to tie the game at 72. Xavier DuSell added 17 points. Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and six rebounds.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com