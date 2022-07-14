DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--

The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

These countries contributed $7,881.1 million to the global dog care industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $14,414.5 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 12.8% over the 2020-25 period.

The Emerging 5 Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

  • Within the dog care industry, Brazil is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $2,937.6 million in 2020. This was followed by China and Mexico with a value of $2,789.9 and $1,640.9 million, respectively
  • China is expected to lead the dog care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $7,926.8 million in 2025, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $3,538.5 and $1,939.4 million, respectively

Scope

  • Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five dog care market
  • Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five dog care market
  • Leading company profiles reveal details of key dog care market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
  • Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five dog care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
  • Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Who is the Target Reader?

1.3. How to Use this Report

1.4. Definitions

2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Dog Care in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market Outlook

3.5. Five Forces Analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country Data

5 Dog Care in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market Outlook

5.5. Five Forces Analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country Data

7 Dog Care in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market Outlook

7.5. Five Forces Analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country Data

9 Dog Care in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market Outlook

9.5. Five Forces Analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country Data

11 Dog Care in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market Outlook

11.5. Five Forces Analysis

12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country Data

13 Company Profiles

13.1. Nestle Sa

13.2. Mars, Incorporated

13.3. Supreme Petfood (Pty) Ltd

13.4. Invivo Nsa Sa

13.5. Tongwei Group Co Ltd

13.6. Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd

13.7. Vh Group

13.8. Kong Company

