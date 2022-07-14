DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These countries contributed $7,881.1 million to the global dog care industry in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $14,414.5 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 12.8% over the 2020-25 period.
The Emerging 5 Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Within the dog care industry, Brazil is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $2,937.6 million in 2020. This was followed by China and Mexico with a value of $2,789.9 and $1,640.9 million, respectively
- China is expected to lead the dog care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $7,926.8 million in 2025, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $3,538.5 and $1,939.4 million, respectively
Scope
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this Report About?
1.2. Who is the Target Reader?
1.3. How to Use this Report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Dog Care in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market Outlook
3.5. Five Forces Analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country Data
5 Dog Care in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market Outlook
5.5. Five Forces Analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country Data
7 Dog Care in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market Outlook
7.5. Five Forces Analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country Data
9 Dog Care in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market Outlook
9.5. Five Forces Analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country Data
11 Dog Care in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market Outlook
11.5. Five Forces Analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country Data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Nestle Sa
13.2. Mars, Incorporated
13.3. Supreme Petfood (Pty) Ltd
13.4. Invivo Nsa Sa
13.5. Tongwei Group Co Ltd
13.6. Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd
13.7. Vh Group
13.8. Kong Company
