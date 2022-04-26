SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, expands its cloud communications expertise with the additions of John Finch as Senior Vice President, Solutions, Customer, and Product Marketing, Homero Salinas as Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Sales, and Sangeeta Walsh as Vice President, Partnerships and App Ecosystem. This trio of industry leaders brings nearly 50 years of combined experience within the contact center, business communications, and mobile communications industries to further establish Dialpad as the one platform for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TrueCaaS™) experience.
John Finch returns to Dialpad after a five years away leading Zendesk’s enterprise product marketing and RingCentral’s strategy and execution of global customer service marketing. Prior to his first stint leading product marketing at Dialpad (2015-2017), Finch served in product marketing leadership roles at Serenova (LiveOps) and Genesys — launching leading enterprise cloud-based contact center solutions into the market. In his new role, Finch will lead product marketing, vertical solutions, customer marketing, and analyst relations as Dialpad scales and expands its global reach.
Homero Salinas joins Dialpad to lead the global expansion of its commercial sales department beyond its current customer base of 25,000 brands and millions of individual users in more than 70 countries. Salinas has built a distinguished career within the contact center and business communications industry through a strong track record of success. Over 15 years at Five9, Salinas advanced from director to senior vice president within the sales organization. During his Five9 tenure, Salinas’ responsibilities included regional, national and global accounts for small-to-midsize businesses to the commercial and enterprise level. In addition to direct sales and team management, Salinas oversaw Five9’s sales and performance. Prior to joining Dialpad, Salinas spent more than three years at unified communications provider, 8x8, where he led the global commercial sales department.
Sangeeta Walsh brings nearly 20 years of experience in mobile and cloud partnerships, marketing, and platform technology integrations to her leadership role with Dialpad. Walsh led product operations, product marketing, and strategic partnership teams at startup and Fortune 500 companies including Motorola and Nokia. Most recently at RingCentral, Walsh’s work led to an 80% growth of integrated app adoption and contributed to significant revenue growth through increased app gallery engagement, worldwide go-to-market activities, and award-winning developer products. At Dialpad, Walsh will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for its independent software vendor (ISV) partners and developers to maximize value and expand the Dialpad footprint worldwide.
“We are thrilled to welcome John Finch, Homero Salinas, and Sangeeta Walsh to leadership roles at Dialpad as we prepare for our next period of hypergrowth. I am humbled that these industry experts recognize the massive opportunity Dialpad is facing and that we are poised to succeed,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad. “These incredible hires validate the momentum Dialpad continues to show and we are honored to welcome major talent from worthy competitors. The addition of John, Homero, and Sangeeta strengthens our leadership staff and will contribute significantly to Dialpad’s bright future.”
Dialpad ushers in a new wave of readiness for its next phase of evolution with the addition of Finch, Salinas, and Walsh to the leadership team. Alongside high-profile executive moves over the past 12 months, including Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Norman, who returned to Dialpad from RingCentral in 2021 and the addition of successful and influential sales leaders, Dialpad is well-positioned for rapid acceleration as more companies unify business communications on a single TrueCaaS platform for cloud-based voice, video conferencing, and contact center solutions designed for the mobile and modern workforce.
About Dialpad
Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.
