The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first half of trading in 2022. The results were sobering. Out of 291 participants, representing top traders from around the world, only 23, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up-and-coming traders an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.
Leading the $1,000,000+ stock division with a first half return of 10% is Sam Bhatia. In comparison, the S&P 500 was down 20% for the first six months of 2022.
2022 UNITED STATES INVESTING CHAMPIONSHIP
Standings through June 30 (291 entrants)
STOCK DIVISION, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS
Sam Bhatia
10.0
Robert McTamaney
3.9
STOCK DIVISION
Gemy Zhou
164.5
Sean Ryan
150.0
Alan Rice
120.6
Shane X. Zhang
51.7
Justin Saffel
47.5
Sundeep Idlani
35.7
Hoshe Patel
32.6
Nishit Mehta
22.9
John Rodrigues
16.8
Rishi Vohra
8.0
Dan Dormody
7.3
Joo Liang Tee
5.1
Joseph Coppola
4.0
Joe Meyecic
3.5
Karthik Rajasekaran
2.5
Ying Lai
1.7
Sho T., Ph.D.
1.0
ENHANCED GROWTH, $1,000,000+ ACCOUNTS
Delbert Capital
.4
ENHANCED GROWTH
Brett Cavanaugh
453.9
Dan Dubyk
63.1
Kumar & Naden Dhanesh
34.5
In the stock division, among traders with accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader is Gemy Zhou, +164.5%. Mr. Zhou was born in Chongqing, China. He is a full time trader. In second place, +150%, is Sean Ryan, the son of David Ryan, a three-time USIC winner. Sean finished 30 th in 2021, + 8%; 13 th in 2020, +128%; and second in 2019, +51.8%. In third place, +120.6%, is Alan Rice. Mr. Rice grew up in San Francisco. He is currently employed as a software engineer in New York City.
The enhanced growth division allows the trading of futures and long options. Leading that division after three months is Brett Cavanaugh, +453.9%. Brett is from Philadelphia, PA.
Since its inception in 1983, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.
The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition and provides copies of past articles about top performers which appeared in Barron’s, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other financial publications. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent.
Entries for the 2022 competition are currently being accepted at financial-competitions.com.
The contest coordinator, Dr. Norman Zadeh, taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine, and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zadeh managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, Fox News: The Enemy Within (recently released), The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), and Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974).
For more information, contact Dr. Norman Zadeh at normanz@earthlink.net, norman@financial-competitions.com, or call 310-409-7193.
CONTACT: Dr. Norman Zadeh
norman@financial-competitions.com
310-409-7193
