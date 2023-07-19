EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program, today announced the launch of its Employee Engagement Essentials Certification program, a new learning course and certification empowering HR professionals with knowledge and actionable steps to improve employee engagement in their organizations.
The online learning features six video and written modules, along with further reading and scenarios to reinforce learning. The comprehensive course covers employee engagement fundamentals, as well as how it is measured, analyzed, and improved.
“At Top Workplaces, we know that improving employee engagement is a critical step to creating a people-first culture, but it’s not always easy to know where to start,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, the purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces. “With this new certification program, individuals will walk away with the knowledge needed to understand, measure, and take action to improve employee engagement. We’re thrilled to see the positive feedback from initial participants and look forward to supporting more individuals in their efforts to build standout workplace cultures.”
There is no cost to access the online learning materials. The Employee Engagement Essentials Specialist certification badge is earned with the successful completion of the course assessment, which is available through August 31st at the reduced price of $49.
“It is my goal to help create a positive workplace experience for my organization by ensuring employees feel valued, seen, and heard,” said Syrine Joubert, MS, EES, an employee onboarding and engagement manager who became certified through Top Workplaces’ new program. “This certification has provided me with additional tools and knowledge that will continue to help me share the employee voice in meaningful and impactful ways.”
Through the certification course, Top Workplaces is equipping HR professionals to better analyze and communicate engagement survey results so they can create action plans based on employee feedback.
“The content provided me with the tools and best practices to deliver survey results to senior leadership and managers in a way that will create meaningful impact for the organization and employees,” continued Joubert. “I highly encourage anyone to consider becoming certified under the program.”
More information about the Top Workplaces Employee Engagement Essentials certification can be found at https://topworkplaces.com/certification/employee-engagement-essentials/. To explore and learn more about Top Workplaces companies, please visit: https://topworkplaces.com/directory/.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
