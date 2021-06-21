Toronto FC (1-5-2) vs. Nashville SC (2-1-5)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -105, Toronto FC +266, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC looks to stop a three-game losing streak when it visits Nashville SC.
Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home in the 2020 season. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-3-2 in road matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Daniel Rios (injured), Brian Anunga (injured), Jhonder Cadiz.
Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Jozy Altidore, Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.