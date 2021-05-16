Indiana Pacers (33-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Tampa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to break its four-game home slide with a win over Indiana.
The Raptors are 17-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 41.5 rebounds per game and is 17-5 when outrebounding opponents.
The Pacers are 19-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana ranks third in the NBA scoring 53.9 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 13.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers won 129-114 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 36 points, and Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 25 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. ranks third on the Raptors with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Malachi Flynn is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Oshae Brissett ranks third on the Pacers with 5.2 rebounds and averages 9.9 points. Caris LeVert is averaging 6.6 assists and 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 107.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.9% shooting.
Pacers: 4-6, averaging 122.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 47.3% shooting.
INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (injury recovery), Rodney Hood: out (hand), Yuta Watanabe: out (ankle), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder), Paul Watson: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), OG Anunoby: out (injury recovery).
Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (quad), Edmond Sumner: day to day (knee), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), Aaron Holiday: day to day (toe).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.