Torq, a no-code automation platform for security teams, today announced that it has raised a $50M Series B round, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, with participation from SentinelOne. Existing investors GGV Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the round, bringing Torq’s total funding to $78 million. The new funding will be used to further accelerate the company’s expansion to meet rapidly increasing demand from enterprise customers and managed security service providers.
Cloud native technologies and the distributed workforce have resulted in a digital-first world, where businesses move faster than ever to reach customers across the globe. Today’s security teams must move at the speed of the business, while delivering protection across an increasingly complex, distributed environment and a growing number of attack vectors. This challenge is only increased by a scarcity of security talent. Delivering comprehensive protection is near-impossible with today’s patchwork of security tools, bound together by manual work, custom development, or professional services.
Torq gives security teams a single, no-code platform for connecting security infrastructure and communication tools and automating workflows across these systems. By delivering intelligent automation, and data transformation in an intuitive visual interface, Torq helps security teams accelerate threat response and remediation, and deliver protection at the speed of modern business.
“Torq's accelerated customer growth proves that a new approach to automation is essential for security teams seeking to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Ofer Smadari, CEO and co-founder at Torq. “We're proud and humbled by the trust our customers place in us, and to be joined by Insight Partners and SentinelOne as we help security teams move faster and keep their organizations safer.”
“Torq’s rapid success is a testament to how the platform makes it easier for security teams to deliver better protection across every aspect of the business,” said Steve Ward, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “With its intuitive product and experienced team, Torq is quickly becoming a leader in the industry. We’re thrilled to partner with the Torq team as they continue to grow. ”
" As cybersecurity systems grow in complexity, effective threat response becomes increasingly difficult for security operations teams. At SentinelOne, we're committed to reducing complexity so our customers can reduce risk with autonomous cybersecurity. We're thrilled to find in the Torq team a group that is just as dedicated to that vision and to participate in this investment round, " said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne.
While the past decade has seen a rise in Security Automation, Orchestration and Response solutions, these tools keep security siloed from the business, requiring engineering support to connect other systems or deploy automated workflows. This complexity prevents security teams from embracing the benefits automation can deliver, from time savings and cost reduction, to stronger protection and faster threat response. Unlike these legacy solutions, Torq runs in any environment, and connects to any tool across the organization — no code to write, no packages to install, no integrations to configure. This flexibility, along with Torq’s curated templates for automating any security scenario, helps customers see value in minutes, and quickly deploy Torq across the entire security organization.
This funding validates Torq’s vision that effective automation delivers invaluable security outcomes. The Torq platform improves every aspect of an enterprise security program, from application security and continuous vulnerability management, to supply chain security, identity and access management, and cloud security remediation. Customers using Torq reduce the complexity of their security operations, and gain more value from their existing security investments — resulting in stronger protection for their data, employees and customers.
About Torq
Torq is a no-code automation platform for security teams. Torq allows any security professional to connect to any system, anywhere, and easily create automated workflows that streamline security processes. Fortune 100 enterprises and cutting edge startups alike trust Torq to help them maximize their cybersecurity investments, respond to threats faster, and deliver protection at the speed of business.
About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.
