Toshiba America Business Solutions celebrates Earth Day 2023 by reforesting thousands of trees in ecologically sensitive areas worldwide while also eliminating tons of e-waste from filling open spaces. Last year's resulting efforts include replanting 26,134 trees and recycling about 59 tons of e-waste.
Preserving Open Land
Since establishing the Toshiba Toner Recycling Program in 2008, the company's halted more than 1,733 tons of e-waste from hitting community landfills. This weight is equivalent to 48 New York City garbage trucks 1.
Collaborating with internationally recognized recycler Close the Loop, Toshiba's EcoSmart Toner Recycling Program representatives collect and send empty toner cartridges to Close the Loop's zero-waste-to-landfill facility for materials recovery. After recycling, these materials return to the commodities market for reuse.
Toshiba’s eco-initiatives are also an integral reason the company's award-winning e‑STUDIO ™ multifunction printers appear on the EPEAT (Electronic Products Environmental Assessment Tool) registry. EPEAT is the definitive global rating system for greener electronics.
Worldwide Reforestation
Since partnering with PrintReleaf in 2016, Toshiba is responsible for replanting 151,652 trees throughout the United States, Madagascar, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ireland, Canada, France, Brazil, and India. Toshiba clients may choose their reforestation projects based on location, or even on the UN Sustainable Development Goals to which each project is connected.
For every 8,333 sheets a Toshiba client prints, a new tree is automatically planted in the designated, certified reforestation project. PrintReleaf partners with world-leading inspection, verification, testing and certification organization, SGS International to certify the forestry partners and individual projects while also verifying the 100% net survival of the trees, per the PrintReleaf Standard. This ensures that each sustainability investment is realized in full.
"Toshiba has an ecological mindset when conducting business," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "Each day, we continually strive to function as sustainably as possible while also helping our clients and partners reduce their carbon footprints."
About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. TABS is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO ™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About Close the Loop Group
With locations across Australia, Europe, South Africa and the United States, Close the Loop creates innovative products and packaging that includes recyclable and made-from recycled content, as well as collect, sort, reclaim and reuse resources that would otherwise go to landfill. From recovering print consumables, eyewear, cosmetics, and phone cases, through-to the reusing of toner and post-consumer soft plastics for an asphalt additive, the Group is focused on the future, sustainability and the circular economy.
Well positioned within the circular economy, Close the Loop consists of the merging of two secondary business groups - Close the Loop and O F Pack. The combining of these two entities allows for end-to-end solutions across packaging and consumables to a variety of markets, with advanced innovation in product development, as well as end of life take-back and recovery systems for complex waste streams to greatly reduce waste to landfill.
Further information: www.ctlgroup.com.au, www.closetheloopusa.com and www.ofpack.com.au
About PrintReleaf
PrintReleaf helps companies meet their sustainability goals by automatically reforesting the equivalence of their paper consumption and offsetting the carbon emissions associated with their paper and packaging products. Our sustainability solution easily analyzes paper data from any format, making it a scalable solution for any sized company and a quick add on for all end customer accounts. Committing to meet sustainability goals is good for the planet and the bottom line, as sustainable practices have become the expectation and no longer the exception. PrintReleaf was founded by printing industry and clean tech veterans and has already been adopted by industry leaders.
