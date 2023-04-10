Toshiba Promotes Steven Sauer to Chief Revenue Officer

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
Toshiba America Business Solutions today promotes its president of Toshiba Business Solutions Steven Sauer to the role of chief revenue officer. The 28-year industry veteran and 19-year Toshiba executive is now primarily responsible for increasing the company's revenue and profitability via its United States direct and indirect sales channels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005033/en/
Toshiba America Business Solutions today promotes its president of Toshiba Business Solutions Steven Sauer to the role of chief revenue officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
With a background in corporate banking, Sauer began his career in the industry as the chief operating officer of Business Methods, Inc., a reseller of multifunction printers, commercial audio-visual systems and IT solutions in Rochester, N.Y.
He soon after became president and owner, during which time he more than doubled revenues to $30 million and grew the business to a highly profitable and reputable local dealership. Upon selling the business to Toshiba in 2004, Sauer became president of TBS New York.
Sauer has held a variety of sales positions regionally and nationally at Toshiba. For the past three years, Sauer oversaw sales, professional services and operational management of TBS’ four regions with nearly 100 locations across the United States. In this role, he successfully navigated Toshiba's direct sales channel through the pandemic, while also dramatically increasing the company’s managed print as a service, software solutions and major account businesses.
"Steven's impact spanning his time with us at Toshiba is immeasurable," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "Steven brought the best practices he learned as a dealer to our own offices and business. He and his teams consistently expanded our sales operations while elevating our profitability. I’m thrilled by the greater impact he can make since he understands how to drive success both at the independent dealer level and at the national level."
"Truly looking forward to engaging with our entire reseller community while ultimately providing Toshiba's clients with premium technology that enables them to operate as efficiently as possible," says Sauer. "I'm here to collaboratively lead our sales organizations while providing the best possible support to these teams."
Toshiba's newly minted CRO has received recognition as a Rochester, New York Chamber of Commerce ‘Small Businessperson of the Year,’ Rochester Business Journal Forty Under 40 recipient, Mental Health Association of Rochester/Monroe County ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ and ENX Magazine Difference Maker. Sauer is also highly involved in elevating Rochester by serving on the community board of Genesee Regional Bank. He has additionally served as vice chairman of Unity Health System, president of the Mental Health Association of Rochester/Monroe County, chairperson of the Young Entrepreneur Organization, and spent a decade coaching a Rochester youth hockey team.
Sauer holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York College at Geneseo. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Executive Education Owner/President Management Program.
Click-to-Tweet: Toshiba Promotes Steven Sauer to Chief Revenue Officer
About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO ™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005033/en/
CONTACT: Toshiba America Business Solutions
Rick Havacko
949-462-6094
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET OFFICE PRODUCTS HARDWARE
SOURCE: Toshiba
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/10/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/10/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005033/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.