Keypoint Intelligence affirms Toshiba America Business Solutions' ingenuity and client focus by presenting the manufacturer's e-BRIDGE ® Global Print software with its Buyers Lab (BLI) Gold Rating.
Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians were especially impressed by the software's sterling security, tracking, productivity and cost-saving elements. The global market intelligence company's staff additionally admires Global Print's intuitiveness and considerable ease of use enabling today's remote workforce to print documents at any time or place via the cloud.
"Over one-third of office workers that we surveyed said that they had challenges with printing, copying, and scanning when working remotely," states Lee Davis, senior analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "Toshiba e-BRIDGE Global Print helps businesses retool their print infrastructure to create a simple and productive print environment for its distributed workforce."
Secure & Straightforward Printing from Anywhere
Global Print is the latest addition to Toshiba's Elevate Sky ™ cloud platform powering client productivity, security and workflow management. The innovative solution allows printing to any Toshiba e-BRIDGE multifunction printer (MFP) with Global Print installed while eliminating the need to deploy, manage or pay for print servers and on-premises software. Whether working from home, the office, a coffee shop or a hotel lobby, Global Print comprehensively simplifies the printing process.
Global Print delivers cost and security benefits as well, by securely releasing only the documents you select from the cloud to the MFP upon login. In addition, leading cloud platforms Microsoft Azure ® and Amazon Web Services ™ host Global Print, which adds yet another layer of protection. Toshiba's software also helps spur employee productivity in and outside of the office by enabling teammates to collaborate on projects easily and seamlessly by providing printed materials at the optimal location. No more worrying about IP addresses or having a favorite local printer. With Toshiba's Global Print, any printer is now ideal.
"Toshiba is truly honored to receive Keypoint Intelligence's Gold Rating for Global Print," says Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Solutions and Outbound Marketing Kerstin Woods. "Our clients greatly benefit from the easy and intuitive manner in which the solution enables them to print from any location through the cloud."
