Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today kicked off Accelerate 2023, the company’s annual conference showcasing innovation in customer experience and the game-changers making it happen.
With the theme of “Supercharge Your Growth,” conference attendees will dive into the Total Expert platform through hands-on sessions and workshops and collaborate with other industry professionals to share best practices and growth strategies. Accelerate takes place in Coronado, California through June 15.
Attendees will learn from leading industry experts, such as Jason Henrichs of Alloy Labs Alliance, James Robert Lay of Digital Growth Institute, David Lykken of Lykken on Lending and Transformational Mortgage Solutions, Sue Woodard of STRATMOR Group, and Julian Hebron of The Basis Point.
“With our industry in a downcycle, it is absolutely time to invest in building stronger customer relationships and in leveraging data to obtain a competitive advantage,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Accelerate is the place to learn, network, and exchange strategies on how to lean more heavily on technology to create deal flow and generate business today and when the market stabilizes. It’s our favorite week of the year, and we are thrilled to host the Total Expert community in beautiful Coronado.”
Attendees will hear from innovative fintech companies who are tackling market challenges head-on, including American Pacific Mortgage, Arvest Bank, Baldwin Risk Partners, Dart Bank, Evolve Bank & Trust, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Golden 1 Credit Union, Guaranteed Rate, InstaMortgage, Movement Mortgage, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, and The Federal Savings Bank.
Accelerate will also feature the third annual Expy Awards, celebrating high-achieving companies who are leading with tech-forward strategies to better understand customer needs, build deeper relationships, and deliver the perfect customer journey. Winners will be publicly announced on June 14 following the award ceremony.
The companies sponsoring Accelerate showcase Total Expert’s vibrant ecosystem and key technology integrations, including Adwerx, BombBomb, Box+Bestow, Capacity, Clever Real Estate, Denim Social, InGenius, LendingTree, Milestones, Model Match,Optimal Blue, Percy, Tecnotree, The Mortgage Collaborative,TrustEngine, and Verse.
For more about Accelerate 2023, visit https://info.totalexpert.com/accelerate-2023.
About Total Expert
Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.
