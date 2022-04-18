Tough on Stains, Gentle on Baby Skin, ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry Introduces Hypoallergenic Detergent for Babies

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2022--
ARM & HAMMER™ expands its laundry lineup with New ARM & HAMMER™ Baby Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent specially created with newborns and infants in mind. It’s free from harsh chemicals, dyes, and preservatives, yet tough on stains and offers a fresh baby scent. It’s a laundry detergent that parents can feel good about adding to their list of newborn essentials.
NEW ARM & HAMMER™ Baby Detergent (Photo: Business Wire)
Pediatrician and dermatologist-tested, ARM & HAMMER™ Baby Liquid Laundry Detergent removes messy baby stains like blueberries, carrots, vegetable and fruit baby food and grape juice from baby’s clothes while being delicate enough for baby’s skin and is made with safer ingredients that meet EPA Safer Choice product standards.
ARM & HAMMER™ Baby detergent is made with 0% preservatives, dyes, phosphates, enzymes, phthalates, parabens, optical brighteners, or animal-derived ingredients so parents know they are getting a great detergent for their families. Our promise to baby and the planet is that it works in cold water, made with 100% certified renewable electricity, not tested on animals, all in recycling friendly packaging.
“The introduction of our ARM & HAMMER Baby detergent comes at a time when parents are making careful choices about the products they bring into their homes. As a leading value brand trusted by families for more than 170 years, we are proud to offer our customers a detergent they can trust, yet specifically designed to give parents peace of mind when it comes to their newborns and infants," said Laurie Kirschner, director of marketing, ARM & HAMMER™. “Our detergent makes one decision easier on parents that they can feel good about. They know the importance of choosing a detergent that cleans their baby’s fabrics effectively yet remains gentle on the skin—and our new detergent is a clear choice.”
As an EPA Safer Choice certified detergent, ARM & HAMMER™’s Baby Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent is made with ingredients that meet EPA Safer Choice product standards, which means it is safer for people, pets and the planet. Committed to providing consumers with products that contain everything they need and nothing they don't.
ARM & HAMMER™ Baby Hypoallergenic Liquid Laundry Detergent is available at Walmart as well as online and at select grocery retailers in two sizes with prices ranging from $4.99-$8.99.
About ARM & HAMMER™ Laundry:
For more than 100 years, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the maker ARM & HAMMER™ laundry detergent, has focused on manufacturing and marketing a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products, and developing initiatives focused on quality and affordability that directly benefit consumers and their local communities. Find out more at www.armandhammerbaby.com
