A devastating flood through Yellowstone has forced officials to shutter the park to tourists, but portions of the park could open soon, officials say.
The park shut all five of its entrance gates to incoming tourists Monday after an “extremely hazardous” flood destroyed the area. Buildings were washed away, roads broke into pieces and thousands of people were evacuated from the park.
After days of repairing damage and preparing to reopen the park, officials said Friday that part of the park could reopen soon, even as more rain and bad weather could bring additional flooding to the area.
Still, park officials said they are monitoring the situation.
“All five park entrances remain closed temporarily; however, West, South, and East entrances are targeted for reopening as early as next week,” park officials said in a safety alert. “Water levels remain high but have gone down substantially over the past 24 hours.”
The park will look different to visitors. Park officials said they are looking into the safest, most efficient ways to reopen the park since the northern portion of the park and the north loop will likely remain closed for the season.
What will be open?
The West, South and East entrances are slated to reopen, park officials said. The south loop could also reopen, but National Park Service officials said it may operate differently.
Visitors will need to stay up-to-date with the current road closures and conditions in Yellowstone and the surrounding areas before heading to the park.
“NPS is working to determine what other potential sections of the park may be reopened for the season,” officials said. “Decisions will depend on extent of damage and the ability of the NPS to safely open additional sections as the year progresses.”
Park rangers said there are “incredible opportunities” in the park’s gate towns and surrounding areas. Tourists can check this list of nearby cities, parks and public lands to plan ahead.
Visitors can also get Yellowstone road alerts sent to their phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.
Will there be timed entry?
The south loop will see an increase in visitor use since the north loop will be unavailable, the National Park Service said.
“NPS is analyzing the carrying capacity of the south loop and working closely with partners to develop appropriate visitor management actions to safely accommodate visitors within that portion of the park,” officials said.
Park rangers have started repairing damaged sections of the road and inspecting bridges and wastewater systems in the area. They’re conducting “extensive community outreach” with gate towns to determine if reducing the number of visitors could be necessary.
The National Park Service said it is developing a reservation or timed entry system option for the park’s south loop. Officials did not say how that system will be used if it is implemented.
What’s happening with the northern part of the park?
The northern part of the park will likely stay closed through the season, park officials said.
“Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct,” park officials said in a safety alert. “The National Park Service will make every effort to repair these roads as soon as possible; however, it is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season due to the time required for repairs.”
The northern loop will also stay closed “for a substantial amount of time,” park officials said.
The north entrance gate is one of the most popular ways to enter the park, according to National Park Service data. In 2021, more than 116,000 people entered the park through the north gate. An additional 20,000 entered through the northeast.
©2022 Idaho Statesman. Visit at idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
