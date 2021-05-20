PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Town officials in Massachusetts have been forced to reconsider two town ordinances after forcing a resident to take down a conservative lawn sign.
The Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union threatened the sue the town of Plymouth after an unnamed resident was issued a violation and threatened with fines of up to $300 per day until the sign was removed, the Patriot Ledger reported.
Plymouth claimed that the sign, which read “Biden is not my president,” violated two town bylaws. One was a zoning law that requires political signs to be removed one week after the election they apply to and the other was a bylaw that prohibited “indecent, profane or insulting language” in public spaces.
ACLU Attorney Ruth Bourquin said Wednesday that the town’s attorney told her that Plymouth will stop enforcing the ordinances.
“The town seems to recognize the problematic nature of both of (the bylaws),” Bourquin said.
Town Manager Melissa Arrighi could not be reached for comment, but in a written update she said that the town's attorney agreed that the bylaws could be challenged in court. Arrighi said the town is drafting articles to amend the bylaws in the fall.