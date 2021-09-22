Toyoda Gosei Invests in E-ThermoGentek, a Specialist in Thermoelectric Power Generation

The flexible power generation module “Flexina”®

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) invested in startup E-ThermoGentek Co., Ltd., which possesses original thermoelectric power generation technology that converts heat to electricity, in August 2021.

The flexible power generation module “Flexina”® (Photo: Business Wire)

As it moves toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Toyoda Gosei is switching to the latest energy-saving equipment and machinery and expanding its use of renewable energy. One aspect of this is for the company to generate its own power using solar and geothermal sources.

This investment will allow Toyoda Gosei to collaborate with E-ThermoGentek in developing power generation systems for effective use of the thermal energy emitted in the molding and processing of rubber and plastics, its main products.

Outline of E-ThermoGentek

Name

E-ThermoGentek Co., Ltd.

Location

102 Kujo CID Bldg.

13 Shimotonodacho, Higashikujo, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan

President

Shutaro Nambu

Established

February 2013

Capital

JPY 326.72 million

(as of August 31, 2021)

E-ThermoGentek original technology

This, flexible power generation module “Flexina”® can be attached along the contour of piping, equipment and machinery to efficiently convert heat into electricity.

CONTACT: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Contact: Public Relations

Takatomo Abe

inquiry@mail.toyoda-gosei.co.jp

