Toyoda Gosei Invests in E-ThermoGentek, a Specialist in Thermoelectric Power Generation

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) invested in startup E-ThermoGentek Co., Ltd., which possesses original thermoelectric power generation technology that converts heat to electricity, in August 2021.
As it moves toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Toyoda Gosei is switching to the latest energy-saving equipment and machinery and expanding its use of renewable energy. One aspect of this is for the company to generate its own power using solar and geothermal sources.
This investment will allow Toyoda Gosei to collaborate with E-ThermoGentek in developing power generation systems for effective use of the thermal energy emitted in the molding and processing of rubber and plastics, its main products.
Outline of E-ThermoGentek
Name
E-ThermoGentek Co., Ltd.
Location
102 Kujo CID Bldg.
13 Shimotonodacho, Higashikujo, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan
President
Shutaro Nambu
Established
February 2013
Capital
JPY 326.72 million
(as of August 31, 2021)
E-ThermoGentek original technology
This, flexible power generation module “Flexina”® can be attached along the contour of piping, equipment and machinery to efficiently convert heat into electricity.
