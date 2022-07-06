Toyoda Gosei to Invest in Interior and Exterior Parts Manufacturing Company in Central China

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282), through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd. This move will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior automotive parts in central China.
Wuhan Binyu is a production company in the Yibin Group (Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp.) that supplies interior and exterior automotive parts in China’s major automobile manufacturing regions (north China, south China, central China). It provides console boxes and cockpit components to Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Nissan) in central China. With this investment, the Toyoda Gosei Group aims to grow its sales in China by merging its engineering and production expertise as a global supplier of plastic parts with the business partnership that Ningbo Yibin has built over many years with automakers in China.
Outline of Wuhan Binyu (investee company)
Company name
Current: Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd.
New: Yibin Toyoda Gosei (Wuhan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
Location
Wuhan, Hubei, China
Established
June 2013
Capital
CNY 20.0 million
Shareholders
Current: Ningbo Yibin 100%
New: Ningbo Yibin 66%
Products
Interior and exterior products (consoles, registers, more)
Land area
Building area
Approx. 27,000 m 2
Approx. 32,000 m 2
No. employees
174 (as of May 31, 2022)
* TG China purchased 34% of shares from Ningbo Yibin for approx. JPY 350 million. Calculated at 1 Chinese yuan = 17.5 Japanese yen
Outline of Ningbo Yibin
Name
Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp.
Location
Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Established
August 2006
Capital
CNY 92.80 million
Shareholders
Wang Jianhua, others
Products
Interior and exterior products
No. employees
2,203 (as of May 31, 2022)
