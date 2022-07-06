Toyoda Gosei to Invest in Interior and Exterior Parts Manufacturing Company in Central China

Production locations for interior and exterior products in China

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282), through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd. This move will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior automotive parts in central China.

Wuhan Binyu is a production company in the Yibin Group (Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp.) that supplies interior and exterior automotive parts in China’s major automobile manufacturing regions (north China, south China, central China). It provides console boxes and cockpit components to Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Nissan) in central China. With this investment, the Toyoda Gosei Group aims to grow its sales in China by merging its engineering and production expertise as a global supplier of plastic parts with the business partnership that Ningbo Yibin has built over many years with automakers in China.

Outline of Wuhan Binyu (investee company)

Company name

 

Current: Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd.

New: Yibin Toyoda Gosei (Wuhan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Location

Wuhan, Hubei, China

Established

June 2013

Capital

CNY 20.0 million

Shareholders

 

  

Current: Ningbo Yibin 100%

New: Ningbo Yibin 66%
Toyoda Gosei (China) Invest. Co., Ltd. 34% *

Products

Interior and exterior products (consoles, registers, more)

Land area

Building area

Approx. 27,000 m 2

Approx. 32,000 m 2

No. employees

174 (as of May 31, 2022)

* TG China purchased 34% of shares from Ningbo Yibin for approx. JPY 350 million. Calculated at 1 Chinese yuan = 17.5 Japanese yen

Outline of Ningbo Yibin

Name

Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp.

Location

Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Established

August 2006

Capital

CNY 92.80 million

Shareholders

Wang Jianhua, others

Products

Interior and exterior products

No. employees

2,203 (as of May 31, 2022)

 

