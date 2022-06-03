SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com/events-presentations/events. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Events page of TPG’s website shortly after the event.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $120 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005031/en/
CONTACT: Shareholder:
Gary Stein
212 601 4750
Media:
Luke Barrett
415 743 1550
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: TPG Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/03/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/03/2022 08:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005031/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.