IT solutions provider and consultant Trace3 makes its new trial environment for emerging technologies available to clients today.
Coined Trace3 Innovation Labs, the program is specifically designed to accelerate enterprise client use of new and innovative technologies through an immersive technology experience.
Long known for bringing disruptive technologies to the forefront of the market, Trace3’s Innovation Labs environment offers technology leaders the opportunity to directly sample emerging solutions. Each lab experience includes use cases for the selected technologies, allowing clients to directly navigate the up-and-coming solution.
As enterprise technologies continue to advance at an accelerated rate, encouraging access to groundbreaking technologies with today’s enterprise leaders builds a pathway towards accelerated organizational innovation in a responsible manner.
“10 years ago, Trace3 started bringing technology leaders to Silicon Valley to meet with venture capital firms and get a first look at promising technology coming out of stealth mode, at the time introducing clients to companies such as AppDynamics, Crowdstrike, and Cohesity,” Trace3 Vice President of Innovation Katherine Walther said. “Today we are able to bring that same type of exposure to an entire client technology team in a hands-on manner through our newly launched Innovation Labs.”
This is the latest investment made by Trace3 to further empower their clients and partners. As part of its innovation portfolio, Trace3 also offers an independent Research Team that author custom trend reports for clients and monthly industry updates available to all. To learn more about Trace3 Innovation Labs and to get a preview of available platforms, as well as up-and-coming lab experiences, email innovation@trace3.com or visit Trace3.com/innovation/innovation-labs.
About Trace3
Trace3 is a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to cloud computing and security consulting. The company also offers a venture capital briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. Trace3 is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and maintains 25 office locations across the United States. For more information, visit trace3.com.
