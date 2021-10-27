BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Companies of 2021. This recognition is the first time the Company has been featured on the annual list.
“Tractor Supply has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and stewardship of our resources. Our ESG initiatives are a top priority for the company and one we view as a process of continuous improvement,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and CEO. “We know that our efforts to reduce our impact on the environment, support the communities we call home, and promote sound governance practices are essential for a prosperous future. We are incredibly honored to receive this distinguished recognition from IBD.”
All of IBD’s Best 100 ESG Companies of 2021 mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility. To come up with this list, IBD first screened Dow Jones’ ESG ratings, which included more than 6,000 companies. To choose the top 100, IBD looked for the top 15% of the 2,360 companies whose stock price was $10 or higher and traded in the U.S. They then screened companies with IBD Composite Rating of 85 or better followed by Relative Strength Rating and EPS Rating. Finally, companies were ranked by Dow Jones ESG data.
In September, Tractor Supply announced new, robust ESG goals to further reduce carbon emissions from its operations as well as new diversity, equity and inclusion goals (DE&I). These goals include a commitment to achieve net zero emissions across all operations by 2040. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s ESG initiatives and reporting, visit IR.TractorSupply.com/ESG.
About Tractor Supply Company
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
About IBD’s 100 Best ESG Companies List
