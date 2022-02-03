Tracy J. Edmonds Joins Lyn Health Board of Advisors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
Lyn Health, a pioneering healthcare start-up focused on people with multiple chronic conditions, today announced the addition of Tracy J. Edmonds, former Chief Diversity Officer of Anthem, Inc., to its Board of Advisors.
Edmonds is the owner of TJE Coaching & Consulting, LLC, where she serves as an executive coach and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultant. She teaches her framework for mastering authenticity as the driver to creating successful careers, teams, and organizations. Prior to that time, she served as Chief Diversity Officer at Anthem, Inc., leading a combined team driving EEO/Affirmative Action compliance, as well as diversity and inclusion enterprise strategy, supporting 62K+ associates, contractors, and temporary staff.
“Lyn Health embraces diversity, equity and inclusion as foundational values for the future success of this company,” said Rick Abbott, Founder and CEO of Lyn Health. “Tracy has spent her entire career ensuring that these principles are woven into the fabric of any company seeking to serve both its employees and customers, and there is no person more fitting to guide such efforts within Lyn as we fulfill our mission of healing lives together.”
According to a Gallup study published in the Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studie s, companies that had higher-than-average gender diversity and employee engagement also had 46% to 58% better financial performance than companies that were below the median on diversity and engagement.
“Companies that embrace DEI as a strategic imperative have consistently shown both improved employee experience and superior business results,” said Edmonds. “To see an early-stage company like Lyn seeking to instill these values as part of its foundation is inspiring. I am honored to bring my experiences to Lyn to help guide its focus on leveraging DEI throughout its culture and products.”
ABOUT TRACY J. EDMONDS
Tracy J. Edmonds is the owner of TJE Coaching & Consulting, LLC, where she serves as an executive coach and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultant. She teaches her framework for mastering authenticity as the driver to creating successful careers, teams, and organizations. She specializes in coaching women – especially minority women – to bring out their best in a corporate environment, leaving their unique stamp on the roles they hold and work that they do.
A former corporate executive who served as Chief Diversity Officer at Anthem, Inc., Tracy brings a unique blend of thought leadership, strategic planning and execution mindset to her consulting. She coaches executives and leaders to leverage their authenticity to drive meaningful DEI strategy. With over 30 years of corporate experience ranging from HR to operations and program management, Tracy brings strong business and leadership perspectives to the DEI conversation.
Tracy is also an author and speaker on the topics of diversity, inclusion, authenticity, and leadership. Her book, Wild Hair, A Courageous Woman’s Guide to a Bold and Authentic Career, released this March, achieved Amazon international bestseller status. She believes that your authenticity is your currency for transforming yourself, your team, or your organization.
Connect with Tracy at tracyj@tracyjedmonds.com, follow her on Facebook or Instagram @TracyJEdmonds, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/tracyjedmonds or visit her website tracyjedmonds.com to learn more.
ABOUT LYN HEALTH
Lyn is human-centric healthcare created for people with multiple chronic conditions, delivering clinical, advocacy and care coordination services via a single point of contact, 24/7. Leveraging virtual capabilities and in-person resources, Lyn improves quality of care and lowers cost for the polychronic population. The unique business model collaborates with employers, health plans and providers to augment the current healthcare system, not replace it. Lyn is customized, holistic care designed with love, empathy and compassion.
Lyn Health can be found on the Web, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
