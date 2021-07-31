BOSTON (AP) — Train service along the Green Line in Boston has resumed following a crash between two trains on Friday that injured more than 20 people.
Shuttle buses had replaced trains between the Kenmore and Washington Street stops for much of Friday evening following the collision. Train service resumed early Saturday after the trains involved in the crash were removed overnight.
The Boston Fire Department said in a tweet Friday that about two dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries, none of which were life threatening.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced Saturday morning that it is investigating the crash.
The Boston Globe reported that the Suffolk District attorney’s office is also looking into the collision on the B branch of the Green Line.
The trains crashed on the Green Line track running along Commonwealth Avenue west of Boston University.
Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority General Manager Steve Poftak said at a press conference Friday that the transit agency is also looking into the collision.
“We will obviously get to the bottom of this. This should not happen and we will find out why it happened and will ensure that it won’t happen again,” he said.