Traliant, a leading provider of online compliance training solutions, today announced that it has acquired Clear Law Institute, a privately held company that specializes in compliance training, investigations training, and other compliance services.
By joining forces with Clear Law Institute, Traliant aims to expand its portfolio of online compliance training courses and services, covering topics such as ethics and code of conduct, data privacy and security, harassment prevention, diversity and inclusion, and workplace safety. Clear Law Institute’s courses are designed by attorneys and subject matter experts and feature interactive scenarios to engage learners and improve knowledge retention. This acquisition continues the company’s growth trajectory, following an investment previously announced in January 2021 by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.
“We are excited to welcome Clear Law Institute to the Traliant family,” said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant. “Clear Law Institute shares our vision of delivering quality online compliance training that helps organizations foster a positive and respectful work culture. Together, we will be able to offer our customers a broader range of courses and services to meet their evolving compliance needs.”
“Joining forces with Traliant is a great opportunity for us to leverage our experience in legal and compliance training and reach a wider audience,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Clear Law Institute. “We look forward to working with the Traliant team to create engaging and effective online learning experiences that help organizations comply with the law and protect their reputation.”
“This acquisition is a great opportunity for PSG to partner with what we believe is another rapidly growing, leading provider of high-quality online compliance training solutions,” said Chris Andrews, Principal at PSG and member of Traliant’s Board of Directors. “In our view, Clear Law Institute’s strong suite of compliance solutions will further expand Traliant’s offering and enable both companies to better serve their customers.”
About Traliant
Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant with 100+ courses covering critical ethics, compliance, and safety topics, including code of conduct training, sexual harassment training, and diversity training. Traliant helps thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture, and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.’s 2021 and 2022 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.’s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Clear Law Institute
Clear Law Institute combines in-house legal experience with engaging instructional design to provide online compliance training for more than a thousand employers around the world. Clear Law’s courses are continually updated as laws change, customized to clients’ policies, and fully accessible to users with disabilities. For more information, visit www.clearlawinstitute.com.
About PSG
PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 450 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.
