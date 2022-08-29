REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022--
Tranquis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-neurology company developing innovative medicines with the potential to revolutionize the management of neurodegenerative and aging-related diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on the anti-aging effects of TQS-168, a small molecule modulator of PGC-1 a, at ARDD 2022, the 9 th Aging Research and Drug Discovery meeting, taking place August 29 to September 2, 2022 at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
In the preclinical study conducted in 18-month-old mice, it was shown that treatment for four months with TQS-168 resulted in a 66% improvement in the 31-point Frailty Index, a commonly used measurement to evaluate aging-related changes in mice. Treatment with TQS-168 also resulted in improvements in grip strength and treadmill running endurance, and a reduction in fat mass with no change in lean mass. These results indicate that TQS-168 has robust geroprotective effects in mice.
TQS-168 was found to be well tolerated in healthy adult male subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Adverse events were mild and transient, and no abnormalities were observed in laboratory parameters, ECG, or vital signs. No serious adverse events occurred. TQS-168 is ready for clinical trials to evaluate its potential to impact human aging and quality of life in the elderly. Tranquis is also advancing TQS-168 into clinical studies in other indications.
About TQS-168 and PGC-1 a
TQS-168 is a PGC-1 a -enhancing small molecule in development for the treatment of neurodegenerative, metabolic, and aging-related diseases in which PGC-1 a modulation plays a critical role. PGC-1 a is a transcriptional coactivator that regulates genes involved in cell energy metabolism, acting as a key regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis, giving TQS-168 potential as a target in a broad spectrum of diseases. TQS-168 showed survival and functional benefits in various animal models of neurodegenerative disease, including ALS and Parkinson’s disease. TQS-168 also demonstrated compelling biomarker data, including increased PGC-1 a gene expression, reduction of inflammatory monocytes and cytokines, and reduced levels of neurofilament light in animal models. In vitro, TQS-168 also shows specific immunomodulatory effects in myeloid cell lines and in white blood cells from people living with ALS.
About Tranquis
Tranquis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small molecule therapeutics based on its unique approach of modulating PGC-1 a to restore normal cell homeostasis and function. Tranquis’ platform has the potential to revolutionize the management of an entire range of indications in the fields of neurodegeneration, mitochondrial diseases, immuno-inflammation, and immunosenescence. In addition, the Company’s approach may promote healthy aging and longevity.
