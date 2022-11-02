HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that Bart Shuldman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Roth 11 th Annual Technology Event – The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at The Yale Club in New York City.
- 13 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference – The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.
About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.
