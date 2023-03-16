Transcarent Announces Randy K. Hawkins, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2023--
Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care announced today that Dr. Randy Hawkins has joined the organization as Chief Medical Officer. Reporting to Transcarent Chief Executive Officer, Glen Tullman, Dr. Hawkins will oversee the organization’s clinical quality initiatives and support the organization’s health analytics strategy.
Dr. Hawkins brings more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry including patient care delivery, and military medicine in addition to healthcare consulting and management. Dr. Hawkins joins Transcarent from Carrum where he was the Chief Medical Officer. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Health Analytics at ConsumerMedical and he has also served in other senior clinical roles over his career at Connance, Glytec, and PatientKeeper, where he focused on patient safety and interoperability as their Chief Medical Information Officer.
“Dr. Hawkins understands that in order to deliver high-quality, affordable care at scale, we need to use a blend of technology and analytics to create a new kind of health and care experience for our Members and the physicians who serve them,” said Tullman. “His expertise is a perfect fit to serve as Transcarent’s most senior clinical leader.”
Dr. Hawkins served as a Medical Officer in the U.S. Navy and is a decorated combat veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was also an anesthesiologist in private practice for more than 12 years.
“We have made remarkable progress in enhancing care at the bedside by giving clinicians cutting-edge technologies and integrating innovation into the provision of care, but the industry has yet to empower patients in a meaningful way so they can make their own healthcare decisions with confidence. All health consumers deserve access to the information and support they need, access to providers, and an unwavering commitment to quality throughout their health and care journey,” said Hawkins. “Transcarent is bringing a solution to health consumers and clinicians that is different from anything I’ve seen in unique and important ways.”
Dr. Hawkins attended Dartmouth College, Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed his residency training in anesthesiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine.
About Transcarent
Transcarent is a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care. Through an integrated mobile or web platform, Members can access EveryDay Care, for example, chat with a provider in less than 60 seconds, Pharmacy Care, Care@Home (or close to it), Surgery Care, or receive additional support for complex care needs like cancer and behavioral health.
Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards a measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more Information, visit www.transcarent.com and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.
