The "Transdermal Skin Patches Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global serine protein kinase market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2028). The major factors such as the increasing advantages of transdermal medicine over oral and ingesting medications for gastrointestinal toxicity which results in nausea and vomiting are attributed to the growth of the market. Also, factors such as non-permeability of the skin among the patients to absorb a range of medication with the development of contact of dermatitis at the site of application of transdermal patches can limit the growth of the market.
The main advantage is that the patch provides a controlled release of the drug to the patient, usually through a perforated membrane covering the drug reservoir. For treatment such as migraine, hormones, pain, cardiovascular diseases these patches are also used.
Transdermal skin patches are being marketed that can be worn anywhere from as little as eight hours to as long as seven days depending upon the indication by the doctors. Therefore, this advancement in patches would drive the global transdermal skin patches market in the forecast period. For instance, in Sept 2021, Luye Pharma announced that it has received approval for Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
The global transdermal skin patches market is segmented based on the type and application. Based on the type the market is sub-segmented into single-layer drugs in adhesive, multi-layer drug-in-adhesive, matrix, and others. Based on the application the market is sub-segmented into pain relief, smoking reduction and cessation aid, overactive bladder, hormonal therapy, and others. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements. These patches deliver medication dose through the skin using diffusion technique which later gets released in the bloodstream over a long period. For instance, in June 2020, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH launched a generic version of the transdermal Neupro patch (Rotigotine), often used to ease the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.
Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the market owing to the presence of key players and established healthcare infrastructure. Government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are expected to increase the market's growth. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women due to smoking. Technologies supporting transdermal patches are being enhanced with any issue to make them more adaptable and popular in the United States. Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand the transdermal skin patches market. For instance, in April 2020, BASF SE launched 'Sacred Patch' a new skincare active ingredient that helps boost emotional well-being.
