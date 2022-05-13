DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2022--
The "Transformational Trends Shaping Future Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study primarily focuses on three themes (resilience, quality of life, and productivity) that will serve as the foundation for future cities. Trends within each theme are anticipated to shape the purpose, design, and living environment of cities of the future. These trends will be examined in more detail.
With 2.5 billion more people expected to live in cities by 2050, governments worldwide are seeking city-level solutions for city-level problems. Governments are turning to smart city initiatives to address a convergence of socioeconomic, resiliency, and citizen engagement pressures. Post-pandemic city revival initiatives are percolating far and wide.
While they were once concentrated in mega cities, the greatest opportunities are now in smaller Tier II cities, which face pressing urbanization challenges but have only recently begun to embrace digital solutions.
The initial hype surrounding smart cities is transitioning into a broader discussion of technology-centric approaches that can help cities become more resilient in the post-pandemic era.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- How will cities evolve over the next 10 years?
- What themes will constitute future cities?
- What role do smart city technologies and trends play in future cities?
- What growth opportunities are emerging?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Overview
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Future Cities
- Main Findings
- Growth Opportunities for Future Success
Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Overview
- Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
- Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation Center Accelerators
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Command Center
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovative Financing
- Success Factors for Growth
Appendix
Next Steps
