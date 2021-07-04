SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority has received a $7.2 million federal grant that will be used to buy eight new electric buses.

The grant from the Federal Transit Administration this week is the largest in the nation for a regional transit authority this year under the Low and No-Emission grant program.

The eight new buses to be delivered next year will give the PVTA a total of 23 electric buses out of a fleet of about 180 buses.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The PVTA is hoping to reduce its emissions by 50% by 2050, similar to state and federal goals.

The Federal Transit Administration gave $182 million to 49 projects nationwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you