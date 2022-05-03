ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.
