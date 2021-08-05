ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter.
The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $8.2 million in the period.
TransMedics shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.16, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMDX