GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced the Company will participate in two investor conferences this month.
Oppenheimer 7 th Annual Emerging Virtual Growth Conference
Format and Dates: Virtual, May 10, 2022
B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference
Format and Dates: In-person, May 25, 2022
Location: Beverly Hills, CA
Transphorm leadership will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your respective conference representative or by emailing KCSA Strategic Communications: transphorm@kcsa.com.
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005543/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contacts:
David Hanover or Jack Perkins
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-682-6300
transphorm@kcsa.comCompany Contact:
Cameron McAulay
Chief Financial Officer
1-805-456-1300 ext. 140
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Transphorm, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/03/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/03/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005543/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.