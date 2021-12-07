Travel + Leisure Co. Named to Newsweek List of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Second Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
The inclusion of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) on the 2022 Newsweek list of America’s Most Responsible Companies crowns a month of recognition from national organizations highlighting the company’s social responsibility initiatives.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005150/en/
The inclusion of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) on the 2022 Newsweek list of America’s Most Responsible Companies crowns a month of recognition from national organizations highlighting the company’s social responsibility initiatives. (Graphic: Business Wire)
From the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 500 made the final list, and Travel + Leisure Co. is represented as one of just 15 companies in the Hotels, Dining & Leisure category. The annual Newsweek award recognizes companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives. The company was named to the prestigious list for the second consecutive year.
In November, Travel + Leisure Co. was recognized on the Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities, determined by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) also included Travel + Leisure Co. on their Top 2021 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, an annual list recognizing the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2021.
“As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. serves millions of families every year by providing great vacations to travelers around the world,” said Kimberly Marshall, Travel + Leisure Co. chief human resources officer. “We recognize that a strong ESG philosophy positively fuels the guest experiences we deliver and strengthens the collaborative operation of our workforce. By cultivating an inclusive and diverse culture, we empower our global team of more than 17,000 associates to realize their full potential.”
Travel + Leisure Co. is committed to being an employer and neighbor of choice in the communities where it has a presence. The company’s commitment is recognized through prestigious honors such as Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers and Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, amongst others.
The company currently has hundreds of open positions across the country, spanning a wide range of functions including resort operations, sales and marketing, finance, information technology, human resources, call center, customer service, and more. For more information about jobs at Travel + Leisure Co., including specific details, qualifications and requirements, visit the company’s careers website at careers.travelandleisureco.com.
About Travel + Leisure Co.
Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content, travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005150/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Christopher Agnew
Senior Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(407) 626-4050
Christopher.Agnew@travelandleisure.comMedia Contact:
Steven Goldsmith
Public Relations
(407) 626-5882
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION COMMUNICATIONS OTHER CONSUMER LODGING DESTINATIONS PHILANTHROPY TRAVEL ENVIRONMENT LGBTQ+ VACATION OTHER PHILANTHROPY CRUISE CONSUMER
SOURCE: Travel + Leisure Co.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005150/en