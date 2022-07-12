NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
Travel + Leisure has been named presenting sponsor for the International Travel Show (ITS), the travel industry’s only major trade and consumer travel show, Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The ITS2022 show theme is “The Future of Travel” in recognition of industry advancements in technology, sustainability, and responsible tourism.
According to show leadership, “There’s no better brand than Travel + Leisure to bring prestige and excitement to the show. They are iconically associated with luxury travel for discerning travelers and travel advisors. With travel in recovery, this show, with T+L onboard, is timely for industry marketers,” said Paul Muir, president, International Travel Show.
The three-day event will include an opening day dedicated to travel professionals and the media and continuing with two-days of consumers visiting an exhibition floor of exciting international destinations, hotels and resorts, travel companies, cruise lines, and travel products.
Other highlights include a Future of Tourism pavilion showcasing companies leading in ESG, cultural performances, and culinary presentations by Doug Duda, host of the Taste of the World Theater and the A&E international Series, The Well-SeasonedTraveler.
“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor for the International Travel Show,” said Scott Cavanaugh, vice president of strategic partnerships and licensing for Travel + Leisure Co. “As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. will showcase a variety of travel and lifestyle products that are helping to put the world on vacation.”
About the International Travel Show
The International Travel Show (ITS2022) is a world-class travel industry trade and consumer travel event featuring educational seminars, and activations designed by James Shillinglaw, EIC of Insider Travel Report, along with a major exhibition floor showcasing global travel companies. For more information, visit www.nyInternationalTravelShow.com
About Travel + Leisure Co.
Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences to millions of owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 global vacation club resort locations, the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands, featuring travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.
