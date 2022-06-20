HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today announced the start of the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year’s tournament features many of the PGA TOUR’s top players, led by Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters and the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The field also includes 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and defending Travelers Championship winner Harris English, among others.
Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers, said, “We’re proud to sponsor the Travelers Championship and to continue the tradition of bringing great golf to the region. From the economic boost for the local economy to funds raised for hundreds of worthy causes, the tournament’s impact extends far beyond the course. We’re back this year at full speed and capacity, with a roster of top talent and a world-class golf course waiting for the sport’s best fans. And this year, we’re honored to partner on a special golf outing in memory of Charlie Sifford, the first Black player on the PGA TOUR, at the Wethersfield Country Club, where he had his first PGA TOUR victory. On behalf of everyone at Travelers, welcome to tournament week.”
The Travelers Championship donates all net proceeds to local charities. Since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the event has generated more than $22.5 million for more than 800 nonprofits throughout New England, including more than $2.2 million for 125 charities in 2021. This year’s primary charitable beneficiary will once again be The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut.
Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said, “Over the years, this tournament has brought together an incredible group of people, and we’re beyond grateful for the friendships that we’ve built. The event wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated efforts of the Travelers Championship staff, the tournament team at Travelers, the PGA TOUR and players, the corporate sponsors and, most importantly, the fans.”
Ticketed spectators will be allowed on-site starting Wednesday, June 22, with competition rounds beginning Thursday, June 23. There will also be special events held throughout the week, including:
- Tuesday’s The Umbrella at 15 ½ Challenge – a closest-to-the-pin contest where players take shots at a 40-foot-wide floating green in the shape of the iconic Travelers red umbrella logo. The winner will earn $10,000 for the charity of his choice.
- Wednesday’s Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am, which will feature actors Dane DeHaan, Christopher Jackson and Bill Murray; sports personalities Chris Berman, Doug Flutie, Dan Orlovsky, Andre Tippett and Tim Wakefield; and coaching legends Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey and Jim Mora, among others.
- Thursday’s Women’s Day Breakfast with two-time Emmy® Award winner and “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville, as well as UConn Huskies women’s basketball guard Paige Bueckers, who will be interviewed by CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Renner.
Golf Channel will provide live tournament coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. CBS will provide coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ will offer expanded coverage Thursday through Sunday, providing live access to marquee and featured groups, as well as certain holes.
For more information about the Travelers Championship, visit TravelersChampionship.com or follow the tournament on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.
