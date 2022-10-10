DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - October 10, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) and Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) today announced an expanded partnership between the two veteran service organizations, including a WWP community partnership grant to TMF to extend the life-changing resources available to America's wounded veterans and their families.
WWP's investment in TMF programming provides support to thousands of post-9/11 veterans as they embark on their post-military journeys. Grounded in the field of Positive Psychology, TMF programs are designed to increase engagement, build meaningful relationships, and improve the sense of purpose in the lives of veterans—all of which are demonstrated to have a direct positive impact on their mental health and well-being.
Travis Manion Foundation will further integrate WWP-registered warriors into its programs and holistic prevention model, aiming to build a support network of like-minded individuals who serve together for a greater purpose. This proactive approach to serving veterans focuses on preventing top risk factors related to mental health and suicide. These initiatives foster a sense of connectedness, resiliency, and improved well-being critical to success after military service.
"Travis Manion Foundation is proud to expand our work with Wounded Warrior Project to positively support our nation's most valuable asset, our veterans," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "This impactful grant and expanded partnership allows TMF Spartans and WWP warriors to build stronger connections to their communities and each other, as our organizations continue to serve and empower our post-9/11 veterans and their families."
"Wounded Warrior Project is honored to stand with Travis Manion Foundation as they empower warriors to serve in their communities and uplift future generations," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Travis Manion Foundation's programs empower veterans and service members to utilize skills learned through the military to continue serving their communities and foster personal development. We're confident these engagements will provide purpose and lead to meaningful relationships - both of which are critical to supporting mental health and well-being. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership on warriors and their families across the country."
This partnership aims to impact veterans like Lee Rollins, featured in this video. Following his medical retirement after 21 years in the Army, Rollins experienced feelings of isolation and disconnectedness. As a WWP-registered warrior and an active TMF Spartan, Rollins attributes his active recovery and ability to thrive to the work he has done with both organizations
"I got involved because I wanted to be empowered again," said Rollins. "I wanted to have the feeling that I was making a difference and that is the one thing I missed after leaving the military. Through learning about self-development and understanding who I want to be now, it really helped me create a new path to really show me, and prove to me, that I was something more than just a soldier."
About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.
About Wounded Warrior Project: Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.
###
Media Contacts
Travis Manion Foundation: Ed Donovan, Director of Public Relations. (610) 220-1441. Edward.Donovan@travismanion.org
Wounded Warrior Project: Mattison Brooks, Communications Specialist. (904) 451-5590. mbrooks@woundedwarriorproject.org.
Contact Information:
Elizabeth Aucamp
Account Executive
(704) 249-1430
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: Travis Manion Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project Announce Enhanced Partnership to Expand Resources and Programs for America's Veterans and Their Families
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.