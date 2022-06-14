SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2022--
Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced new capabilities designed to accelerate enterprise hyperautomation initiatives. Tray.io is extending end-to-end connectivity across user types with Connector Builder where low-code developers can quickly, easily, and visually develop reusable connectors on demand. Additionally, a new Connectivity API experience for developers simplifies the integration of thousands of underlying endpoints into just three API calls. The company also introduced new frameworks and features that give users the ability to build complex integrations across teams with the speed and governance required to increase enterprise velocity at scale.
The number of APIs is growing at a conservative estimate of 10% annually and is expected to reach more than 300 million by 2030. Even more challenging is that the number of endpoints for each API is also increasing, rapidly making connectivity a major barrier for companies of every size. For enterprises, the constant expansion of the API economy means low-code developers and business technologists cannot rely on packaged connectors alone or on scarce internal development resources to build and maintain integrations and automations. For SaaS companies struggling to keep pace with the integration and connectivity demands of their customers, testing for resiliency, managing error handling and the chaos of different APIs and authentications across different applications, databases, and systems creates complexity and risk that drains developer productivity.
“High-velocity automation with airbags is the best way to describe what Tray.io is bringing to customers in our latest product release,” said Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder, Tray.io. “Point-to-point integration products often lack the global governance, collaboration, and controls enterprises need to meet IT demands. Meanwhile, monolithic legacy products require complex, developer-only SDKs that crush automation velocity when teams hit inevitable connectivity roadblocks. Companies crack the code on hyperautomation when they can sustainably scale it, teams can build new connectors on demand using low-code, and developer productivity increases.”
Key components of hyperautomation include connectivity and driving enterprise velocity at scale. With the new capabilities unveiled today, Tray.io customers realize tangible benefits that accelerate automation and integration delivery for the enterprise.
Connect and Integrate the Tech Stack with Virtually Limitless Connectivity
To keep pace with modern business, low-code developers, business technologists, and engineers alike must integrate applications more pervasively, quickly, and in a more-customized manner than ever before, and SaaS vendors must deliver seamless in-product integrations to connect with customers’ tech stacks. New connectivity features deliver the following benefits:
- Accelerated the pace of innovation: Available in both the Tray Platform and Tray Embedded products, the newly released Connector Builder eliminates the need for developer-intensive SDK work, offering a fully visual method to stand up, iterate, and reuse connector builds. The completely guided, clicks-not-code experience for creating, testing, and publishing a new connector guides users through the entire process of building a new connector to any REST API from start to finish. Powerful, built-in versioning capabilities make it easy to safely manage, update, and maintain connectors while ensuring workflow integrity.
- Reduced development costs for customer integrations: Connectivity API for Tray Embedded solves the SaaS developer productivity problem by consolidating thousands of discrete APIs into three standard API calls, while still providing complete and granular control. Developers can access Tray.io’s 600+ connector library through a single API gateway, simplifying and speeding connectivity across apps, databases, and tools—from ERP and CRM to HCM. With Connectivity API, product teams at SaaS companies responsible for delivering in-product integrations to their customers' tech stacks can supercharge developer productivity and deliver robust, productized customer integrations faster.
Globally Scale Enterprise Hyperautomation
Tray.io customers can meet data sovereignty and privacy demands from country to country by processing automation and integrations in-region to maximize trust, privacy, and compliance. Fusion teams can use new project management features to collaborate on sophisticated automation projects that stretch across a multitude of workflows, while enhanced lifecycle management capabilities enable better management and velocity of all integration and automation development.
Business teams and systems integrators can employ strong development, testing, and production principles to ensure integrity and accelerate automation development with the following benefits:
- More effective teamwork: Unlike legacy products, Tray.io prioritizes advanced collaboration at its core. With projects, fusion and development teams and business technologists can easily collaborate on the creation and management of sophisticated multi-workflow automations, such as revenue operations automation, end-to-end marketing process automation, employee and contractor onboarding and offboarding, and quote-to-cash. Teams can create a project, build or import multiple workflows into a project, and manage all development and content in a team-based workspace to deliver enterprise automation faster than ever.
- More-secure authentication management: While legacy products struggle to support distributed teams, Tray.io products are built for distributed development. The new Authentication Collector will make it simple for teams to securely, quickly, and remotely collect and manage authentications from the managers of apps, databases, and tools that are participating in a workflow—even if they are not a Tray.io user.
Teams composed of low-code developers, business technologists, IT developers, and business users can work collaboratively to build and deploy new connections in the Tray Platform. Additionally, with the Tray Embedded Integration Manager, services teams and global systems integrators will be able to build custom automations collaboratively with their customers, safely collecting authentications from users through secure links instead of risk-laden email, voice, or post-it note methods.
- Enhanced data sovereignty: Tray.io’s products now offer expanded multi-region support and compliance with global data security and privacy regulations. For Tray Platform and Tray Embedded customers who have strict requirements for where data must be hosted, Tray.io now provides multi-region support in the U.S., E.U., and APAC.
- Easier iterative development: The Tray.io product portfolio will now give customers Sandbox Workspaces and test users so enterprise automation teams can develop workflows, test them in secure workspaces partitioned from production, and then easily move them to production when ready.
According to the Gartner ® report, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022, “In 2021, Gartner surveys found that more than 50% of CEOs and 69% of boards of directors are demanding accelerated growth and operational excellence.” 1 To achieve their goals, enterprises must improve their processes, connect disparate applications, and automate quickly by deploying hundreds, if not thousands, of automated workflows collectively across their tech stack. Such hyperautomation initiatives touch everything across the enterprise from customer and employee processes to operational processes across line-of-business teams such as marketing, sales, services, finance, HR, and others.
The report also notes that "Surveys and polls by Gartner in 2021 show that over 80% of organizations consistently self-report increased or continued investment in hyperautomation initiatives." The report states that "Gartner estimates that more than 56% of organizations have an average of four or more concurrent hyperautomation initiatives underway, and leading companies have over 10."
About Tray.io
Tray.io is low-code automation for everyone. The Tray.io General Automation Platform democratizes automation and integration so anyone can easily turn their unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code-intensive, Tray.io’s flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. Process innovation is today’s competitive advantage since companies can no longer differentiate on their tech stack alone. The promise of SaaS led to an avalanche of siloed point solutions that require businesses to force their processes into rigid, predetermined schema. The Tray Platform removes these limitations, empowering both non-technical and technical users to create sophisticated workflow automations that streamline data movement and actions across multiple applications. Freed from tedious and repetitive tasks, citizen automators, product leaders, and IT are able to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that’s right for their business. Teams at leading companies including FICO, New Relic, Segment, and Udemy bring the future of work to life using Tray.io’s solutions. Love your work. Automate the rest. ™
