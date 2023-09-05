THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--

Trecora, a leading North American producer of Specialty Chemicals announces price changes as a result of market dynamics throughout our product portfolio effective September 15, 2023, or as contracts permit:

  1. Isopentane – Increase 5 cts/lb
  2. N-pentane – Increase 5 cts/lb
  3. Pentane Blends – Increase 5 cts/lb
  4. Isohexane – Increase 5 cts/lb
  5. High Purity N-hexane – Increase 5 cts/lb
  6. N-hexane – Decrease 2 cts/lb
  7. Hexane Blends – Decrease 2 cts/lb

About Trecora

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Trecora is a recognized leader in high value, innovative materials contributing to our sustainable future. Trecora supports its customers, communities and planet through safe, efficient, and profitable upgrading of chemical and energy by-products reducing carbon emissions across the markets we serve.

CONTACT: Peter Loggenberg, Ph.D

Chief Commercial & Sustainability Officer

281-980-5522

peter.loggenberg@trecora.com

