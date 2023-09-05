THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Trecora, a leading North American producer of Specialty Chemicals announces price changes as a result of market dynamics throughout our product portfolio effective September 15, 2023, or as contracts permit:
- Isopentane – Increase 5 cts/lb
- N-pentane – Increase 5 cts/lb
- Pentane Blends – Increase 5 cts/lb
- Isohexane – Increase 5 cts/lb
- High Purity N-hexane – Increase 5 cts/lb
- N-hexane – Decrease 2 cts/lb
- Hexane Blends – Decrease 2 cts/lb
About Trecora
Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, Trecora is a recognized leader in high value, innovative materials contributing to our sustainable future. Trecora supports its customers, communities and planet through safe, efficient, and profitable upgrading of chemical and energy by-products reducing carbon emissions across the markets we serve.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905150894/en/
CONTACT: Peter Loggenberg, Ph.D
Chief Commercial & Sustainability Officer
281-980-5522
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MINING/MINERALS OTHER ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER MANUFACTURING OIL/GAS PACKAGING ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: Trecora
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/05/2023 11:55 AM/DISC: 09/05/2023 11:55 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905150894/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.