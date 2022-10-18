SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022--
Trecora, a leading North American producer of Specialty Petrochemicals, will increase the price of all grades of pentanes and hexanes by $0.04/lb., effective November 1, 2022, subject to the terms of applicable supply contracts.
This price adjustment is driven by market fundamentals and increasing cost dynamics to produce high quality hydrocarbons.
About Trecora
Trecora’s manufacturing site in Silsbee, Texas is one of America’s leading producers of high purity specialty hydrocarbons used to produce innovative and safe everyday use materials which reduce energy requirements. Trecora is also a producer of specialty waxes at a manufacturing site in Pasadena, Texas.
