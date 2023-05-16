TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Tre’dish™ announced today the launch of its industry-changing platform – a comprehensive suite of tools and infrastructure designed to help food entrepreneurs thrive in the incredibly challenging hospitality sector. Tre’dish is championing a new wave of culinary innovation and tackling some of the toughest problems in food, levelling the playing field for small businesses with advanced technology solutions and providing access to a powerful network of customers and partnerships on localized marketplaces powered by Tre’dish.
The technology platform empowers food entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses with all the necessary resources to achieve success.
- Free access to a suite of powerful digital tools.
- An e-commerce store builder that is purpose-built for independent food businesses, enabling a beautiful digital storefront to be created in under 15 minutes.
- Dish profitability and cost management tools to aid financial performance – providing access to dish costing strategies used by experienced food experts and executive chefs.
- Participation in buying groups and dynamic food cost comparisons to increase margins and improve profitability.
- AI, marketing tools, and growth features to help establish an enterprise-level presence and reach a wider audience of potential customers.
- Industry-leading health and safety tools that comply with commercial-grade food preparation standards and regulatory frameworks.
- Access to pop-up kitchens and commercial environments to help entrepreneurs scale their business and reach new markets.
Tre'dish has been piloting and refining its suite of tools in partnership with hundreds of food entrepreneurs for over two years. The platform has been optimized to ensure that it meets the needs of new and scaling food businesses, with a primary focus on enabling sustainable growth and profitability.
Tre’dish’s commitment to supporting local food entrepreneurs extends beyond best-in-class technology, namely by providing access to an unparalleled network of critical demand and infrastructure partnerships alongside premium benefits that are typically only accessible to large food operators with capital and resources.
Food entrepreneurs in expanding areas, starting in Toronto, will have the opportunity to be featured on localized marketplaces powered by Tre’dish while getting access to hands-on guidance from in-house culinary and industry leaders, marketing experts, design, media and content professionals, and new revenue streams through exclusive commercial networks.
Residents in Toronto and the GTA can now purchase a wide range of unique and authentic food from incredible entrepreneurs and local businesses. Tre’dish is bringing culinary diversity and a vibrant new food scene to neighbourhoods across the city, giving food lovers the chance to explore emerging culinary innovators, support the dreams of their favourite local entrepreneurs, and indulge in a diverse array of food experiences. We welcome you to be among the first to discover authentic dishes you’ve never tasted before by visiting https://tredish.com/eat.
Peter Hwang, CEO and Founder of Tre'dish, said: “As the child of first-generation immigrant business owners, I know firsthand the dedication that is needed to run a business in the food and hospitality sector but also the growing challenges to do so sustainably. Countless food entrepreneurs work day and night, seven days a week, to keep their businesses afloat. This is a huge driver behind why Tre’dish was founded.”
"With a passionate support system to help independent food businesses excel, Tre'dish is not only the solution to ongoing systematic problems within the food and hospitality industries but also a cultural movement that aims to create lasting change and impact globally. Tre’dish has identified the ingredients to help small food business owners thrive and is committed to providing an unbeatable advantage in building and scaling in today's competitive food and hospitality industry," added Peter.
Tre’dish’s model comes at a time when the industry needs it most and has the potential to be influential for the future of food, aiming to solve some of the biggest issues in the food and hospitality sectors – from low wages and failure rates, to food inflation.
“The reality is, there are a lot of platforms and marketplaces for food businesses to sell their products, but that doesn’t mean those sales are truly profitable. Tre'dish champions the success of food entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools they need to build and scale their passion profitably and sustainably. Our platform is focused on the person behind the food," said Srin Sridharan, Co-Founder of Tre'dish.
Tre'dish is more than just a platform for food entrepreneurs. It's a movement for change towards a more sustainable and equitable food and hospitality industry. By ordering through Tre'dish, organizations and consumers can make a positive, measurable impact on both their local economy and the global food system, becoming part of a purposeful movement to bolster entrepreneurship and overcome systemic issues within the food and hospitality industry.
Tre'dish is currently onboarding local food businesses in Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Montreal, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston and other locations, before accelerating its growth to open their suite of tools to any food business in North America. With its foundational platform, Tre'dish is revolutionizing the industry, empowering food entrepreneurs to succeed and inspiring a new wave of culinary innovation across North America and beyond. The Tre’dish platform is now available for download at https://tredish.com/cook
ABOUT TRE’DISH
Driven by a mission deeply rooted in impact, Tre’dish is building the new food movement with an industry-changing technology platform that provides the tools and infrastructure to empower entrepreneurs to start and scale sustainable businesses. Tre’dish is bringing the ingredients to solve many of the complex challenges in food and hospitality, creating equitable opportunities for local food businesses and inspiring a new wave of culinary innovation. Tre’dish pairs best-in class technology with premium benefits and access to a powerful network of customers and partnerships, enabling food entrepreneurs to reach new levels of sustainable success. For more information, visit tredish.com and follow @eatwithtredish on socials.
