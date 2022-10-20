CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--
Tremeau Pharmaceuticals today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss the unmet medical need in migraine management and the potential role for rofecoxib, a COX-2 selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), in the treatment landscape on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.
The KOL portion of the event will feature a presentation by Charles E. Argoff, MD, Professor of Neurology at Albany Medical College and Director of the Comprehensive Pain Center and Director of the Pain Management Fellowship at Albany Medical Center in New York. Dr. Argoff is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the International Association for the Study of Pain, and the American Academy of Pain Medicine (VP of Scientific Affairs), among other professional organizations. Dr. Argoff is one of the editors of the recently published textbook Raj's Practical Management of Pain, 6th Edition. Co-author of Defeat Chronic Pain Now, published for people with chronic pain, he has also recently released the third edition of Pain Management Secrets. Dr. Argoff received his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, Illinois. He completed his medical internship in internal medicine and residency in neurology at Stony Brook University in New York and a fellowship in neurology at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
In addition, Tremeau’s Founder and CEO Bradford C. Sippy will discuss the company’s development pipeline, including Phase III-ready TRM-201 (rofecoxib). Previously marketed as VIOXX, rofecoxib has been shown to have a well-established efficacy profile in multiple indications, including migraine. Rofecoxib has been shown to have greater blood-brain barrier penetration than any COX-2 selective NSAID currently available in the US and has demonstrated efficacy in migraine regardless of whether or not there was a history of prior response to other NSAIDs. It is the only COX-2 selective NSAID ever approved in the US to demonstrate a reduced risk of gastrointestinal bleeding versus a traditional NSAID in a controlled trial.
About TRM-201 (rofecoxib)
TRM-201 is an investigational non-opioid pain treatment containing rofecoxib. Previously marketed as VIOXX, rofecoxib was shown to be a highly potent cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAID, with a well-established efficacy profile in multiple indications, including acute migraine. Rofecoxib has been shown to have greater blood-brain barrier penetration than any COX-2 selective NSAID currently available in the US and has demonstrated efficacy in migraine regardless of whether or not there was a history of prior response to other NSAIDs. Rofecoxib was shown to have no effect on bleeding time and was the only COX-2 selective NSAID ever approved in the U.S. to demonstrate a reduced risk of gastrointestinal bleeding versus a traditional NSAID in a controlled trial. VIOXX was voluntarily withdrawn from the market in 2004 due to concerns about cardiovascular safety. It has since been demonstrated in multiple, often industry-independent studies that cardiovascular safety is a dose- and duration-dependent risk of all NSAIDs.
About Tremeau Pharmaceuticals
Tremeau is a Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company focused on providing non-opioid pain treatments for well-defined patient populations with significant unmet needs.
Tremeau’s unique approach to acute and chronic pain in select conditions is rooted in the mechanism of action, documented efficacy, and clinically differentiated profile of COX-2 selective NSAIDs.
Tremeau’s lead clinical stage product, TRM-201 (rofecoxib), is a COX-2 selective NSAID and a potent non-opioid analgesic with a well-established benefit-risk profile.
