NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
Tremendous, a payments platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, earned a spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, ranking in the top 100 on the Fastest Growing Products list. G2 is a software marketplace visited by 80 million buyers each year, and its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on reviews from real users. Tremendous has earned a 4.8 rating from 363 reviews on G2 and is a Leader in the Rewards and Incentives category.
“We’re so pleased that G2’s Best Software Awards recognizes the value that Tremendous brings to thousands of organizations and millions of recipients,” said Nick Baum, CEO of Tremendous. “We’re close to reaching 10 million payments, with 5.7 million of those taking place in 2022.”
This Best Software Award recognition from G2 highlights Tremendous’ strong growth as a convenient payments platform that enables businesses to send money, prepaid cards and gift cards to people around the world. Tremendous makes payments easy:
- Recipients choose how to get their money from hundreds of options, including gift cards, PayPal, Venmo, direct ACH transfer and charitable donations
- Tremendous handles any currency conversions, money movement, cross-border regulations and reporting across 210+ countries and territories
- Customers can use the intuitive Tremendous dashboard to manage payments, or they can extend Tremendous functionality into their existing workflows with our API or with integrations with platforms such as Qualtrics
- Tremendous is free to use — no obligations, subscriptions, or minimums, even for advanced features
“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies.”
To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and methodology here.
About Tremendous
Tremendous is a digital payments platform that makes it easy for businesses to send money to people. It offers recipients hundreds of options to get their funds how they want them, just about anywhere in the world. Thousands of companies, such as Google, Visa and Harvard, use Tremendous to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in employee bonuses, research incentives, referral rewards and much more. If it isn’t payroll, send it with Tremendous.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005767/en/
CONTACT: Daniel Delson
917.328.9337
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Tremendous
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/08/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 02/08/2023 12:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005767/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.