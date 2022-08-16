Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
Tremendous, a payouts platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, named Craig Whitmer as Vice President of Sales.
“The Tremendous team built a platform that’s already been adopted by some of the world’s premier institutions — and they did it with a small but mighty team,” Whitmer said. “That’s a testament to the quality of their people and their product. I’m so excited to help Tremendous achieve its next stage of growth.”
In his new role, Whitmer will lead and expand a sales organization targeting a long list of use cases that payroll providers aren't equipped to handle — survey incentives, user research incentives, rebates, referral promotions, and more. More than 4,000 organizations use Tremendous for these one-off payments, including Google, Stripe, Atlassian, and Pinterest. That amounts to $100M+ a year in volume.
Whitmer has more than 25 years of experience in sales, operations and product management roles. Previously he served as senior vice president of sales and partnerships at Presto, which develops touch, vision, and voice technologies serving the restaurant industry. From 2018 to 2021, he was vice president of merchant business development for Postmates, Uber’s food delivery service.
“Craig brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and we’re thrilled to have him building our sales team,” said Nick Baum, co-founder, and CEO at Tremendous. “This is an important step forward for Tremendous.”
Tremendous is a payouts platform that makes it easy for businesses to send money to people. It offers recipients hundreds of options to get their funds how they want them, anywhere in the world. Thousands of companies, such as Google, Visa, and Harvard, use Tremendous to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in employee bonuses, research incentives, referral rewards, and much more. If it isn’t payroll, send it with Tremendous.
