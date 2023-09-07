Triarc Solutions™ Welcomes Justin Long as Director of Consulting & Business Development

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Triarc Solutions™ announced today that they have appointed Justin Long as their new Director of Consulting and Business Development. An experienced and strategic business leader, Long joins Triarc with a rich history of RightAngle industry experience and expertise, holding technical, operational and leadership roles at Love’s Travel Stops, Musket Corporation, and CITGO Petroleum.
In his new role, Long will be responsible for cultivating Triarc's consulting services by improving, standardizing, and developing the processes utilized to serve customers. Long will also oversee account management, delivering on-going strategic advice and solutions to resolve customers’ challenges and obstacles.
“Justin is an exceptional leader,” Triarc CEO, Sterling Carmean, said. “His diverse business background combined with his experience at high-growth technology companies make him a perfect addition to our team. As we continue to welcome rapid growth, Justin’s expertise establishes a foundation to help us take our business to the next level.”
In his most recent role as Paycom's Executive Vice President of Operations, Long led the organization’s implementation operations, leading the industry in implementation, account conversion and customer experience. Long supported the sales team and cultivated a winning culture paired with a heart of service. His programs improved customer satisfaction, organized products, and prepared operations for international market penetration.
With Triarc’s growing partnership to deliver software development services with Triangle Software™, Triarc continues to invest in resources to deliver the best quality and vision to Triangle’s products. Previous Triarc Director of Consulting, John Hanisch, will assume the new Director of Product Development role effective immediately.
“John has been instrumental in the success of our consulting business. His knowledge and expertise in RightAngle are simply unmatched,” said Carmean. “In his new role, he will have the bandwidth to focus on industry challenges; design and manage the building of key, innovative tools to support RightAngle users; and leverage his innate ability to teach and train both our customers and internal employees the complexities of RightAngle. Without a doubt, the RightAngle community will greatly benefit from John’s experience and skills in this new role.”
Long and Hanisch will assume their new respective roles effective immediately.
For more than a decade, Triarc Solutions has helped its customers conduct industry leading RightAngle implementations, upgrades, process improvements, and provided managed support services in the sectors of Retail Fuel, Refined Products, Crude & Lease, NGLs, Agriculture and Metals. With customers ranging from the largest RightAngle client to the smallest, Triarc’s mission is to improve the lives of everyone in the RightAngle community and help customers love RightAngle again.
As the only consulting and managed support services organization solely focused on RightAngle, Triarc offerings assist customers on all versions of RightAngle. Their award-winning support has a record of success with 100% customer satisfaction for five years running.
