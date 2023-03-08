TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
The Stevie® Awards presented Triarc Solutions’ Andy Munchinski with the coveted Gold Award for Excellence in RightAngle Support. Munchinski won the category of Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Technology Industries at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards ® and International Business Awards ®.
Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.
Munchinski, Triarc Senior Support Analyst, has built a career providing customers with world-class service. Solving over 1,250 technical tickets spanning 16 unique customer organizations over the past two years alone at Triarc, Munchinski has single-handedly reset the bar for outstanding customer service and earned a 100% customer satisfaction rate while doing it.
“We could not be more excited for Andy. He is deserving of this honor and recognition,” said Charles Eberhardt, Director of Support at Triarc Solutions and former two-time Stevie Award winner ( 2017, 2018 ). “It is a privilege having him on my team, and his dedication to others is what sets him apart.”
Triarc Support provides functional and technical support to customers using the RightAngle ETRM platform. Eberhardt said that Munchinski’s background and experience have been instrumental in delivering quality assistance to customers, while also mentoring other team members at Triarc.
One of the Stevie Awards judges said it best, “Andy is about elevating the team to provide the best customer experience possible.”
“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding the winners for their continued success.”
About Triarc Solutions
Triarc Solutions helps customers conduct industry leading RightAngle implementations, upgrades, managed support, and process improvements. With customers ranging from the largest RightAngle client to the smallest, Triarc’s mission is to help customers love RightAngle again.
As the only consulting, support services, and staff augmentation organization solely focused on RightAngle, Triarc’s services support all versions of RightAngle. Triarc is committed to continued innovation, business-specific expertise, and building relationships to better serve the industry for years to come. Learn more at https://www.triarcsolutions.com.
About The Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
